FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Peter Lynas Buys 60,000 Shares

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) insider Peter Lynas acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £51,600 ($67,415.73).

Shares of FirstGroup stock opened at GBX 88.85 ($1.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 82.49. FirstGroup plc has a 1-year low of GBX 35.69 ($0.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 101.30 ($1.32). The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 81.60 ($1.07).

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

