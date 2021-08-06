Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will post $80.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.41 million and the highest is $80.45 million. Fiverr International posted sales of $52.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year sales of $307.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $305.64 million to $308.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $425.73 million, with estimates ranging from $411.38 million to $440.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FVRR. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 6.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Fiverr International by 80.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FVRR stock traded down $5.75 on Tuesday, reaching $169.31. The company had a trading volume of 59,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,932. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.35. Fiverr International has a one year low of $102.42 and a one year high of $336.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -239.80 and a beta of 2.00.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

