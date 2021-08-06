Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.44.

Flexion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 12,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,614. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $300.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.35. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,839 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 100,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 192,826 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 17,909 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

