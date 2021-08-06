Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FLXN. Raymond James reduced their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.44.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $6.27. 6,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,614. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $313.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLXN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 203.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

