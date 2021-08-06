Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. Fluor also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.800 EPS.

FLR opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Fluor has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.17.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

