Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fluor also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.60-0.80 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fluor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of FLR opened at $16.60 on Friday. Fluor has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.56. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fluor will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

