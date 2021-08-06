FMC Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.72 Per Share (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FMC in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will earn $6.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.18. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 26.07%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FMC. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $93.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.54. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $92.85 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

