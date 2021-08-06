FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

FMC (NYSE:FMC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 26.07%.
Shares of FMC stock opened at $93.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.54. FMC has a 12-month low of $92.85 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.
About FMC
FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.
Read More: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.