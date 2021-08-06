FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

FMC (NYSE:FMC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 26.07%.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $93.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.54. FMC has a 12-month low of $92.85 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get FMC alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.