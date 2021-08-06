FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on FMC. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research lowered shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.60.

FMC stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.38. The company had a trading volume of 45,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,724. FMC has a 1 year low of $92.85 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.54.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 26.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

