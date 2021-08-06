Fortran (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Shares Up 3.2%

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN)’s share price shot up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 1,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 30,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17.

Fortran Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRTN)

Fortran Corp. (North Carolina) engages in the design, sourcing, implementation, and maintenance of complex telecommunications solutions. It also installs and repairs cooling towers across the United States. It operate through the Telecom Service, and Cooling Tower Service segments. The Telecom Service segment offers manage service agreements, box sales, move-adds-changes; and data cabling and in-building wireless.

