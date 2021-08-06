Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Issues Earnings Results

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 1.57%. Franchise Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.450-$ EPS and its FY21 guidance to at least $3.45 EPS.

Franchise Group stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.57. 4,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,788. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.99. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.94%.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Laurence bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,750 shares in the company, valued at $14,427,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,449.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

