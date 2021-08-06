Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FC. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

FC stock opened at $37.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $535.98 million, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.76. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $38.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

