Franklin Electric (FELE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

8/5/2021 – Franklin Electric was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/30/2021 – Franklin Electric was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/29/2021 – Franklin Electric was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Franklin Electric was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,353. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $87.70.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 32.11%.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,301.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $487,920.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,400 shares of company stock worth $935,460. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

