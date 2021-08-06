Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €49.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €49.00 ($57.65) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FRE. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €48.28 ($56.80).

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €44.77 ($52.66) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €44.72. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

