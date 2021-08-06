Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,423. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 52-week low of $20.71 and a 52-week high of $36.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 15,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $546,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,879,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,722,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 68,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,363,944 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

