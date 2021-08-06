FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

NYSE FSK opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. The business had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 681.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 28.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

