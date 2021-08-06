Funko Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,510 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,148% compared to the average volume of 121 put options.

In other news, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 25,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $535,415.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 27,855 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $559,328.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,338,406 shares of company stock worth $30,376,456. 14.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Funko alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Funko by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 763.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $20.12 on Friday. Funko has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Funko will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Funko currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.