FUZE Token Price Tops $41.30 on Exchanges (FUZE)

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One FUZE Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $41.30 or 0.00103332 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, FUZE Token has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. FUZE Token has a total market capitalization of $31,295.98 and $61,275.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00046514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00148506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00102129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,002.65 or 1.00088164 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002672 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.34 or 0.00836537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FUZE Token Coin Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 758 coins. The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token . FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net

Buying and Selling FUZE Token

