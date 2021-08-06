FY2021 Earnings Estimate for ESSA Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ESSA Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ESSA Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.38%.

Shares of NASDAQ ESSA opened at $16.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.26. The firm has a market cap of $175.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.50. ESSA Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $18.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESSA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 76.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,643,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. 44.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ESSA Bancorp news, EVP Peter A. Gray purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $30,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.53%.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

