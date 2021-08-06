FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Issued By Truist Securiti

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.88. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GMED. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.14, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $83.94.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,787 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 8,807 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,643 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after buying an additional 52,636 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 137,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $7,841,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $69,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,979 shares of company stock worth $11,901,123 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

