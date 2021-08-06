FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.98 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.73. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$698.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$686.88 million.

KL has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective (down previously from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$66.92.

KL stock opened at C$52.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of C$40.07 and a 1-year high of C$75.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.03 billion and a PE ratio of 15.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.04%.

In other Kirkland Lake Gold news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$53.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,231.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

