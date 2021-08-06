FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.98 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.73. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS.
Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$698.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$686.88 million.
KL stock opened at C$52.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of C$40.07 and a 1-year high of C$75.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.03 billion and a PE ratio of 15.38.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.04%.
In other Kirkland Lake Gold news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$53.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,231.
Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.
