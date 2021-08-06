FY2021 Earnings Forecast for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Issued By KeyCorp

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for nVent Electric in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the company will earn $1.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.73. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for nVent Electric’s FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

nVent Electric stock opened at $33.01 on Thursday. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,301,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 716.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 1,261.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at $179,023.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.