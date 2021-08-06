FY2021 EPS Estimates for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Lifted by Analyst

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eaton in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eaton’s FY2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.59.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $161.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton has a 1 year low of $95.54 and a 1 year high of $164.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.45. The firm has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

