FY2021 EPS Estimates for KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Lifted by Truist Securiti

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KnowBe4 in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.02.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KNBE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KnowBe4 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.21.

KNBE stock opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.00. KnowBe4 has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $36.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KnowBe4 stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

