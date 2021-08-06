FY2021 EPS Estimates for Waters Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Waters in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $10.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waters’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.55 EPS.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. Waters’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WAT. Citigroup upped their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.00.

Waters stock opened at $397.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $355.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. Waters has a twelve month low of $187.31 and a twelve month high of $399.35.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Waters by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Waters by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

