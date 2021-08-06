FY2021 EPS Estimates for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Cut by Truist Securiti

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Woodward in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.72. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

Shares of WWD opened at $114.65 on Thursday. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $74.34 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Woodward by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Woodward by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,755.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,146,953 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

