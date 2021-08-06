FY2021 EPS Estimates for Xylem Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xylem in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.66 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

XYL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $127.52 on Friday. Xylem has a 12-month low of $75.08 and a 12-month high of $128.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.36, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.14.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,656 shares of company stock worth $2,827,355. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Xylem by 30.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

