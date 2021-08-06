FY2022 EPS Estimates for Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Decreased by Analyst

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Industrial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.85.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 7.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of GIC stock opened at $39.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.51. Global Industrial has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $45.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIC. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter worth $3,464,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter worth $1,980,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter worth $907,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter worth $736,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter worth $517,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

