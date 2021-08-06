FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Flight Centre Travel Group Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF)

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flight Centre Travel Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Simotas now expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.44.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. upgraded Flight Centre Travel Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flight Centre Travel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Flight Centre Travel Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FGETF opened at $10.80 on Thursday. Flight Centre Travel Group has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46.

Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

