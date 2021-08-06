FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Increased by Analyst

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bumble in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.74 million. Bumble’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bumble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

BMBL stock opened at $47.98 on Wednesday. Bumble has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $84.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.83.

In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin bought 117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter worth about $5,224,664,000. Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter worth about $315,302,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter worth about $218,713,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter worth about $147,510,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter worth about $130,605,000.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

