GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.620-$0.660 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE GBL traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $26.73. The company had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. GAMCO Investors has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $29.94.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 74.07%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

In other GAMCO Investors news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 31,455 shares of GAMCO Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $868,787.10. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,779 shares of GAMCO Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $64,167.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,543.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,654. 79.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GAMCO Investors stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 73.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GAMCO Investors were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.