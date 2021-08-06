GAMEE (GMEE) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.79 Million

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMEE has a market capitalization of $7.79 million and approximately $422,257.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00048009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00114933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00144317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,973.72 or 1.00215687 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $342.77 or 0.00799338 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,435,228 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

