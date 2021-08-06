Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $28,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $382,211,000 after acquiring an additional 33,026 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Garmin by 13.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,055,000 after purchasing an additional 237,424 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Garmin by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,727,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,718,000 after purchasing an additional 20,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $192,181,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Garmin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,540 shares of company stock valued at $34,238,450. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GRMN opened at $163.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.58. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $164.06.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.14%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.