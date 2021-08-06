Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.87% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Garrett Motion Inc. provides transportation systems. The Company offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts. Garrett Motion Inc. is based in Switzerland. “

Separately, BWS Financial started coverage on Garrett Motion in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of GTX stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. Garrett Motion has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $554.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.56. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 9.11%. Research analysts expect that Garrett Motion will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Garrett Motion news, Director Daniel A. Ninivaggi acquired 20,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $124,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 141,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $1,184,747.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 31,800 shares of company stock valued at $195,969 and sold 698,828 shares valued at $5,859,112. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. 1.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. It also provides automotive software solutions, such as automotive cybersecurity solutions, which include intrusion detection and prevention system (IDPS) and firewall, security operations center tools; integrated vehicle health management solutions; and vehicle diagnostic and prognostic solutions.

