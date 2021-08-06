Gartner (NYSE:IT) PT Raised to $280.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $234.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 5.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.33.

IT stock opened at $295.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Gartner has a 12 month low of $115.86 and a 12 month high of $299.49.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 59.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gartner news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $357,488.58. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,958.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,631 shares of company stock worth $1,534,339 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Gartner by 22.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

