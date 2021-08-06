GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €35.60 ($41.88).

Shares of G1A opened at €38.42 ($45.20) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €35.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion and a PE ratio of 55.58. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 12 month high of €37.96 ($44.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

