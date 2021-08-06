Geeq 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.23 Million (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Geeq coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Geeq has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. Geeq has a market capitalization of $6.09 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00055829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00016299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002515 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.52 or 0.00870458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00096336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00041987 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq (CRYPTO:GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,122,222 coins. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars.

