Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 46,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,179,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after buying an additional 23,798 shares during the last quarter. 16.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MQY opened at $16.61 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.