Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $115,000 Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $133.75 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.92 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.83. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.81) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 196.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBRL shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

