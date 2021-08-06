Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $92,000 Investment in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David J. Hollister sold 24,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $1,228,562.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,640,531 shares in the company, valued at $182,317,792.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 193,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $9,198,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,023,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,606,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,352,887 shares of company stock worth $77,696,667 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.24. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion and a PE ratio of 112.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSY. Mizuho upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Griffin Securities began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

