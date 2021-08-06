Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Takes $127,000 Position in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Galapagos by 290.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 84,569 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Galapagos by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Galapagos by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 77,366 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Galapagos during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Galapagos during the fourth quarter worth about $6,929,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLPG shares. Raymond James set a $65.80 price objective on shares of Galapagos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.78.

Galapagos stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.63. Galapagos NV has a 1 year low of $56.79 and a 1 year high of $195.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.55.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $137.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Galapagos NV will post -5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

