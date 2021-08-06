Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Takes $146,000 Position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COM. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,293,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA COM opened at $30.63 on Friday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $31.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19.

