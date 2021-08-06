Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Service Co. International by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Service Co. International by 22.0% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 17.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 619,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,608,000 after buying an additional 89,990 shares in the last quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC lifted its position in Service Co. International by 15.2% during the first quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Service Co. International by 147.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after buying an additional 106,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SCI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $6,808,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,501,560.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $208,465.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 185,554 shares of company stock valued at $11,428,402 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $64.00 on Friday. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.