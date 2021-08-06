Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $30.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.27.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

