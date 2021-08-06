General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $208.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “General Dynamics ended the second quarter of 2021 on a mixed note. While its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, its revenues failed to meet the same. The company witnessed strong order growth during the second quarter. Its impressive backlog trends indicate solid demand for the company’s products, thereby bolstering its revenue generation prospects significantly. The company’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, within its Aerospace segment, pandemic-led air travel restrictions continue to impact aircraft deliveries and demand. Since the pandemic is still continuing, more delivery shortcomings might occur in the coming days, which may hurt its revenues. The stock might not be able to duly increase its production rate, as predicted, with the pandemic still looming large.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research reissued an underperform rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $198.46.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $198.59. 2,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,741. The firm has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. Analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $1,957,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 992,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,783,000 after purchasing an additional 54,736 shares during the period. Finally, Oakview Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

