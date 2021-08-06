Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 26,337 Shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) by 99.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Entasis Therapeutics worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETTX. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 478.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 146,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 120,887 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

ETTX opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a market cap of $87.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.88. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $3.74.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. acquired 6,268,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $12,537,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entasis Therapeutics Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.