Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 60,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

CNS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a market cap of $43.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.34.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

