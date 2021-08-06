Geode Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VII. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,535,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,473,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,066,000.

Get 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN VII opened at $9.69 on Friday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII).

Receive News & Ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.