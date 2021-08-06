Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,959 Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger during the first quarter worth $199,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger during the first quarter worth $413,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Legato Merger during the first quarter worth $729,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in Legato Merger during the first quarter worth $968,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legato Merger in the first quarter valued at $1,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Legato Merger stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. Legato Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05.

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

