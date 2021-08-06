Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) by 622.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.11% of Teligent worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Teligent by 1,266.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 384,302 shares during the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teligent stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. Teligent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.54.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter.

Teligent Profile

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

